Recommendation engines on media platforms are dominating our media decisions. Instead of allowing the randomness of couch surfing decide our viewing fate, the choice is being made for us across all forms of digital media, including YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, etc. According to a McKinsey report, 75% of Netflix viewing decisions are from product recommendations.

