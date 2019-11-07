The EU’s Next Move to Rein in Tech Giants Could be Regulation on Political Ads

A top EU official weighed in on the debate over political ads on tech platforms Thursday, telling CNBC that European lawmakers will determine the rules while companies including Facebook and Twitter must obey them.

In an interview from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Vera Jourova, EU commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality, said lawmakers in Brussels will introduce rules for more transparency in political campaigning “so people know who is behind the campaigning, who pays (for) it, what are the interests.”