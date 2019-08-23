News Newsletter News 

The Financial Times’ John Ridding and BoF’s Imran Amed on Future Collaborations

Jessica Davies | Digiday  August 23, 2019

The Financial Times has become a minority stakeholder in media startup Business of Fashion. The London-based business-to-business title has 35,000 paying subscribers and a lucrative conferences business, regularly attracting big names like Stella McCartney and Kim Kardashian.

The deal, announced last week, follows a string of other investments made by the FT into specialist-topic areas including consumer publication The Next Web in March, in which it took a controlling stake.

 

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-financial-times-john-ridding-and-bofs-imran-amed-on-future-collaborations/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *