The Financial Times’ John Ridding and BoF’s Imran Amed on Future Collaborations

The Financial Times has become a minority stakeholder in media startup Business of Fashion. The London-based business-to-business title has 35,000 paying subscribers and a lucrative conferences business, regularly attracting big names like Stella McCartney and Kim Kardashian.

The deal, announced last week, follows a string of other investments made by the FT into specialist-topic areas including consumer publication The Next Web in March, in which it took a controlling stake.