The Financial Times Promotes ‘The New Agenda’ in a New Brand Marketing Campaign

Lucinda Southern | Digiday  September 18, 2019

The Financial Times has been paying close attention to what growth beyond 1 million paying readers looks like, after crossing that milestone this April. Like a lot of publishers, the key lies in reaching younger audiences and building subscribers overseas.

In order to do that, this week the publisher launched a global-brand awareness campaign tied to driving subscriber acquisitions, which involved dropping the paywall for a day.

