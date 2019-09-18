The Financial Times Promotes ‘The New Agenda’ in a New Brand Marketing Campaign
The Financial Times has been paying close attention to what growth beyond 1 million paying readers looks like, after crossing that milestone this April. Like a lot of publishers, the key lies in reaching younger audiences and building subscribers overseas.
In order to do that, this week the publisher launched a global-brand awareness campaign tied to driving subscriber acquisitions, which involved dropping the paywall for a day.
