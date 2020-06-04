The Free Press Standard of Carrollton, Ohio, Sold to AloNovus Corporation

One of Ohio and the Midwest’s oldest hometown newspapers has been sold.

Publisher David Schloss sold the Free Press Standard, the newspaper serving Carroll County, Ohio since 1831 and based in Carrollton, to the AloNovus Corp. of Millersburg Ohio. Closing was Friday, May 29.

Ken Blum of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the sellers in the transaction.

AloNovus Corp. serves the region with a network of weekly and monthly newspapers in eleven counties of Ohio. Total distribution of the combined publications approaches 400,000. The firm was founded by Abe and Fran Mast in the early 1970s and is now owned and operated by their sons.

The staff at the FPS will be retained.

“We’re thrilled to add such a storied newspaper to our menu of print products,” said Michael Mast, AloNovus president. “In addition, we have the great good fortune of adding a skilled and experienced team of news professionals to our staff.

“We look forward to seeing this fine newspaper thrive for the next 189 years.”

The seller, Schloss Media Inc., is based in Cadiz, Ohio and owner David Schloss said he was pleased to sell to a progressive family-owned company. “The Mast family has built a strong reputation over the decades,” Schloss noted. “I believe Michael and his team will bring valuable resources into Carroll County, as well as proven methods for helping local businesses thrive.

“The Free Press Standard is legendary in Carroll County,” Schloss added. “I’m honored and proud to have contributed to the stewardship of such an important community asset.

“It continues in good hands now.”

Mr. Schloss and his wife Emily will continue to own and operate the Harrison News Herald in Harrison County.