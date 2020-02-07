The Fresno Bee Launches Fresnoland Lab Journalism Initiative

The Fresno Bee announced the launch of the Fresnoland Lab, an innovative journalism initiative in collaboration with Fresnoland Media, a local nonprofit, to cover critical issues shaping the future of the central San Joaquin Valley. The Fresnoland Lab will focus on water, land use, housing and neighborhood opportunity and that will test new approaches to engage citizens and make local news more accessible. The Fresno Bee is one of five McClatchy newsrooms in California.