On Sunday, in Gilroy, California, a city of around 58,000 people southeast of San Jose, a gunman cut through the fence of a local garlic festival and opened fire. The shooter killed Trevor Irby, who was 25 years old; Keyla Salazar, who was 13; and Stephen Romero, who was six, before police shot him dead.

