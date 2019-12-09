News Newsletter News 

The IFCN Announces Updates on It’s Code of Principles–Changes Will be Effective from March 2020

IFCN | Poynter   December 9, 2019

An updated version of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)’s 2016 Code of Principles has been approved by an overwhelming majority of IFCN’s signatories and will be introduced worldwide in March 2020.

The IFCN’s senior adviser, Peter Cunliffe-Jones, announced the changes during the APAC Trusted Media Summit, an event co-organized by the IFCN, First Draft and Google News Initiative that is taking place in Singapore this week.

