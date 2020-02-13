The Industry is Looking to First-Party Data to Replace Cookies, but the Open Web May Lose Out
The online advertising industry is in search of a new identity. One potential solution: people’s email addresses or phone numbers.
At the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Annual Leadership Meeting in Palm Springs, California, on Feb. 10, the IAB Tech Lab proposed developing a new identifier based on people’s email addresses or phone numbers, which provide a more consistent, deterministic way of recognizing someone than the third-party cookie ever did.Read More