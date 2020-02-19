The Information is Testing a Subscription Bundle With Bloomberg Media

The Information and Bloomberg Media are the next set of publishers to test out a digital subscription bundling model.

The two publishers have come together to offer a $499 one-year subscription to both Bloomberg.com and TheInformation.com, which will allow readers to access all paywalled content, as well as provide access to The Information’s new app, monthly video calls, events and a subscriber-only Slack channel, and Bloomberg’s subscriber newsletters, Bloomberg TV live streams and podcast.