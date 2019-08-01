News Newsletter News 

The L.A. Times’ Disappointing Digital Numbers Show the Game’s Not Just About Drawing in Subscribers—It’s About Keeping Them

Joshua Benton | Nieman Lab   August 1, 2019

When Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the Los Angeles Times out of its tronckian purgatory last year, it was an occasion to consider where it sat on the increasingly barbell-shaped spectrum of American newspapers.

You see, other than the two nationals aimed at niche audiences—The Wall Street Journal for business types, USA Today for people staying at the Days Inn by the airport—pretty much all American newspapers used to be recognizably in the same business.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-l-a-times-disappointing-digital-numbers-show-the-games-not-just-about-drawing-in-subscribers-its-about-keeping-them/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *