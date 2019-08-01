The L.A. Times’ Disappointing Digital Numbers Show the Game’s Not Just About Drawing in Subscribers—It’s About Keeping Them
When Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the Los Angeles Times out of its tronckian purgatory last year, it was an occasion to consider where it sat on the increasingly barbell-shaped spectrum of American newspapers.
You see, other than the two nationals aimed at niche audiences—The Wall Street Journal for business types, USA Today for people staying at the Days Inn by the airport—pretty much all American newspapers used to be recognizably in the same business.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: