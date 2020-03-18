Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

The L.A. Times Uses Its Physician Owner to Help Explain the Science Behind the Coronavirus

Joshua Benton | Nieman Lab   March 18, 2020

It’s not unusual for newspaper owners to have, well, other interests. In the old days of family ownership, it was common for the publisher’s kid to go off to have a different career for a few years before Pops handed him the reins. More recently, the 2010s wave of billionaires buying important dailies brought a new kind of skill diversity—running a global online retail empire, for example, or trading Mookie Betts for a bag of moldy peanuts and an old stick of gum.

