News Newsletter News 

The Lenfest Institute is Partnering With the Membership Puzzle Project to Create a Guide to Membership Models in News

Joseph Lichterman | Lenfest Institute   May 7, 2020

At the Lenfest Institute our primary focus is to develop sustainable business models for local news. We’ve pursued this goal with our grantmaking, original research, fundraising for and support of The Philadelphia Inquirer, which is owned by the Institute and a live lab for our work.

There’s no silver bullet that will save local news. Long-term sustainability will require a variety of approaches that work for different news outlets and different audiences.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *