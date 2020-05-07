The Lenfest Institute is Partnering With the Membership Puzzle Project to Create a Guide to Membership Models in News
At the Lenfest Institute our primary focus is to develop sustainable business models for local news. We’ve pursued this goal with our grantmaking, original research, fundraising for and support of The Philadelphia Inquirer, which is owned by the Institute and a live lab for our work.
There’s no silver bullet that will save local news. Long-term sustainability will require a variety of approaches that work for different news outlets and different audiences.Read More