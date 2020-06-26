News Newsletter News 

The Little Things—Pop-Ups, Notifications, Warnings—Work to Fight Fake News, New Evidence Shows

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman Lab   June 26, 2020

“Relatively short, scalable interventions could be effective in fighting misinformation around the world.” In 2017, Facebook released a set of “Tips to spot false news.” Developed in collaboration with First Draft, the tips were “promoted at the top of users’ news feeds in 14 countries in April 2017 and printed in full-page newspaper advertisements in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, and India,” write the authors of a study published this week in PNAS.

