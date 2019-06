There’s little empty wall space inside Molly’s at the Market, a bar in New Orleans’ French Quarter. One can find a framed portrait of Napoleon, another of Yeats, and, above the jukebox, a sketch of Pope Pius XI. In the far back corner, wedged behind the photo booth, hangs a framed T-shirt…

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-louisiana-local-who-bested-one-of-americas-biggest-media-companies/