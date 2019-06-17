News Newsletter News 

The Man Who Runs the City in Which 250 Fact-Checkers Will Meet This Week Says ‘The Public Should Always Question the Information’

Cristina Tardáguila | Poynter   June 17, 2019

Picture yourself the mayor of a city where 250 fact-checker will meet for three days. Would you be a little scared of this huge squad used to telling the truth about public transportation, the health system and education rates? Dan Plato, who was elected Cape Town’s Mayor in November 2018 by the Democratic Alliance, said he is definitely not.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-man-who-runs-the-city-in-which-250-fact-checkers-will-meet-this-week-says-the-public-should-always-question-the-information/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *