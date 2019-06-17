The Man Who Runs the City in Which 250 Fact-Checkers Will Meet This Week Says ‘The Public Should Always Question the Information’

Picture yourself the mayor of a city where 250 fact-checker will meet for three days. Would you be a little scared of this huge squad used to telling the truth about public transportation, the health system and education rates? Dan Plato, who was elected Cape Town’s Mayor in November 2018 by the Democratic Alliance, said he is definitely not.

