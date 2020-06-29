The Most Feared Owner in American Journalism Looks Set to Take Some of Its Greatest Assets

On December 3, 2016, the morning after the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland caught fire, killing thirty-six people, the East Bay Times’s new executive editor, Neil Chase, instructed his staff to throw their resources behind the story.

“They had been through a long series of years where there was all kinds of nickel-and-diming in news––‘don’t take that trip’ kind of stuff,” Chase says. At the time, he told the staff, “Don’t hold back on overtime and stuff like that. This is where we invest.”