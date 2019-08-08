The Myth of Social Media Anti-Conservative Bias Refuses to Die
Despite an almost total lack of evidence to support the theory, alt-right groups and mainstream conservatives alike—including the ones that currently occupy the White House—continue to promote the idea that Facebook, Twitter and Google are somehow biased against them.
2 thoughts on “The Myth of Social Media Anti-Conservative Bias Refuses to Die”
The only myth exposed in Mr. Ingram’s article is the myth he attempts to sell.
This would come out the same day Twitter banned Mitch McConnell’s re-election account for posting a video of Black Lives Matters thugs standing in his yard and threatening his life. Clearly, Democrats threatening a man’s life is free speech and a Republican having the gall to report it is racist hate speech. Nope. No bias there.