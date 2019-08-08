News 

The Myth of Social Media Anti-Conservative Bias Refuses to Die

Mathew Ingram | CJR  August 8, 2019

Despite an almost total lack of evidence to support the theory, alt-right groups and mainstream conservatives alike—including the ones that currently occupy the White House—continue to promote the idea that Facebook, Twitter and Google are somehow biased against them.

2 thoughts on “The Myth of Social Media Anti-Conservative Bias Refuses to Die

  • Darryl Riser
    August 8, 2019 at 11:18 am
    This would come out the same day Twitter banned Mitch McConnell’s re-election account for posting a video of Black Lives Matters thugs standing in his yard and threatening his life. Clearly, Democrats threatening a man’s life is free speech and a Republican having the gall to report it is racist hate speech. Nope. No bias there.

