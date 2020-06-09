The Nerve Center of the American News Cycle
The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle—as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.
Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse's grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.