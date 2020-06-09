News Newsletter News 

The Nerve Center of the American News Cycle

Sara Fischer and Bryan Walsh | Axios   June 9, 2020

The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle—as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.

Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse’s grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *