The previous set of tech principles for the FT.com team were written in 2014 when we began building the new website and they prescribed a bold change of direction for the product and technology department. The old website was a hotchpotch of different technologies owned by different teams and changes often took several months of effort to reach our users.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-tech-principles-for-ft-com/