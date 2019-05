Over about five years, The New York Times developed its Cooking product from a bunch of unmonetized recipes floating around its website, to a free website and app, to a paid app and vibrant community. With Parenting, a product launched in beta Wednesday after about a year in development, the Times has similar ambitions.

