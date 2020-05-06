The New York Times’ Success With Digital Subscriptions is Accelerating, Not Slowing Down

Advertising is one big disaster zone for news companies right now, with publishers’ revenues down 30, 50, even 80 percent or more. But there’s one glimmer of positive news: The pandemic seems to be pushing more people to subscribe to the news sources they find valuable.

We told you last month about The Atlantic’s startling success, with its strong coronavirus coverage earning more than 36,000 new subscriptions in March—despite putting much of that coverage outside its metered paywall.