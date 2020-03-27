The Newsonomics of the Mnuchin Money and the Bailout’s Impact on America’s Press
Is that a light at the end of the tunnel? Or just the Mnuchin Express coming for the newspaper industry?
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act will likely become law at some point today. It’s a bailout that has got local news publishers and their trade groups scurrying; they’re eyeing two big pieces of it. As details continue to emerge and regulations await writing, we can begin to understand what in this legislation might make a difference to the beleaguered news industry.