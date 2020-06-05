Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

The Pandemic Changed Restaurants. Here’s How Food Writers Adjusted.

Catherine Sweeney | Poynter  June 5, 2020

As hospitality and restaurant reporters cover the next phase of pandemic response, they are learning how their own jobs are changing and what’s staying the same.

Like many other beat reporters, they’ve seen that source building and relationship skills are key to covering a community, especially during a crisis. But supplying context in such a novel time has driven up the need for good data reporting. It has also made some reconsider the role that restaurant reporters play in a city.

