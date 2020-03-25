News Newsletter News 

The Philadelphia Inquirer is Now PolitiFact’s Exclusive State Partner in Pennsylvania

Tina Dyakon | Poynter  March 25, 2020

The Poynter Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to excellence in journalism, announces today an exclusive new partnership between its fact-checking news organization, PolitiFact, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The Inquirer partnered with PolitiFact to bring an added layer of transparency and trust to our political coverage in this pivotal election year,” said Stan Wischnowski, Inquirer senior vice president and executive editor.

