The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editor Published a Defensive Editorial. The Guild President Called on Him to Resign.

Tom Jones | Poynter   June 29, 2020

Things have turned even nastier at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Post-Gazette reporter Michael Fuoco, who is the president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, called on Post-Gazette executive editor Keith Burris and managing editor Karen Kane to resign Sunday — just hours after Burris published an editorial that started off by talking about racial equality and justice and the future of race in America and quickly devolved into a whiny and selfish commentary about how he has been treated in recent weeks.

