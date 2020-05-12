The Plain Dealer Union is Dissolved as Advance Local Moves Its Final Four Reporters to Non-Union Cleveland.com
Did Advance Local, owners of The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com, set out to bust the union?
If so, the plan worked. In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, the Plain Dealer News Guild wrote, “After more than 80 years of union membership, Plain Dealer journalists will no longer be represented by Local 1. The unit will be dissolved effective May 17. The PD newsroom will no longer exist.”Read More