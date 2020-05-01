The Post and Courier is Requiring Staff Return to the Newsroom, Leaving Its Reporters Angry and Frustrated

While most of the country remains on lockdown, one newspaper in South Carolina is telling its reporters they need to come into the office at least one day a week.

And many of those reporters are angry about it.

In an email to employees of The Post and Courier this week, executive editor Mitch Pugh told staff to report to the publication’s Charleston office at least one day a week starting Monday. Pugh’s email said shifts will be staggered so that there are never more than nine people in the office at one time and that the staff will be provided with masks. In addition, he said, the paper also will take other health precautions, including getting each employee a thermometer so they can regularly check their temperature.