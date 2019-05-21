News Newsletter News 

The Power of Journalism Collaboration Is Also the Power of Inclusion—Here’s How to Harness It

Christine Schmidt | Nieman Lab   May 21, 2019

As resources (especially locally) in journalism recede, collaboration has emerged as a way to do more with more by sharing skills, networks, and other reporting tools for maximum impact. The third annual Collaborative Journalism Summit, organized by the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University and hosted this year by WHYY in Philadelphia, is, well, a collaborative collaboration geek-out.

