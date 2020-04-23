The Poynter Institute Granted Federal Loan to Mitigate Coronavirus-Related Business Losses

The Poynter Institute has been granted a loan of $737,400 through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program — a pool of funds aimed at mitigating the loss of business caused by the profound disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a nonprofit with under 60 employees, Poynter qualified for the loan after demonstrating that approximately 15% of its revenue was at risk this year due to the inability to hold scheduled in-person journalism training programs and events because of the coronavirus. The Institute has since canceled or postponed all such training through October.