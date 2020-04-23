Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

The Poynter Institute Granted Federal Loan to Mitigate Coronavirus-Related Business Losses

Staff | Poynter   April 23, 2020

The Poynter Institute has been granted a loan of $737,400 through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program — a pool of funds aimed at mitigating the loss of business caused by the profound disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a nonprofit with under 60 employees, Poynter qualified for the loan after demonstrating that approximately 15% of its revenue was at risk this year due to the inability to hold scheduled in-person journalism training programs and events because of the coronavirus. The Institute has since canceled or postponed all such training through October.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *