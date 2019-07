He slams the mainstream media as dishonest liars. He calls journalists the “enemy of the people.” He rages at the television hosts he watches during his “Executive Time.” He hasn’t held a traditional White House press conference for almost 10 months, preferring to go around the “fake news” filter he perceives as hopelessly biased and blast out 280-character proclamations on Twitter instead.

