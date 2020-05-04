The Publisher Dilemma: Coronavirus Drives Clicks, Not Revenue

In late March, Kate Spies, svp of content, brand and growth at the wellness site Well + Good got an unusual request from the revenue operations team at Leaf Group, Well + Good’s corporate parent.

Advertisers had begun to put terms including “coronavirus” and “covid-19” onto their keyword block lists, so the revenue team was recommending that editors at Leaf’s brands refrain from including the words in stories unless the editors felt it was necessary.