The Publisher Dilemma: Coronavirus Drives Clicks, Not Revenue
In late March, Kate Spies, svp of content, brand and growth at the wellness site Well + Good got an unusual request from the revenue operations team at Leaf Group, Well + Good’s corporate parent.
Advertisers had begun to put terms including “coronavirus” and “covid-19” onto their keyword block lists, so the revenue team was recommending that editors at Leaf’s brands refrain from including the words in stories unless the editors felt it was necessary.Read More