The Publisher Subscription ‘Corona Bump’ is Flattening

Bloomberg Media, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, among others, have all had a boost in new paying subscriptions since the coronavirus. Two months later and aggregate data from subscription technology platforms shows that growth is tapering.

News publishers experienced their subscriptions peak during mid-March, according to subscription platform Piano’s customers, coinciding when most companies mandated remote working. Two months later, the curve in new subscribers is flattening, although weekly growth is still higher than it was pre-coronavirus.