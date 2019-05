President Trump’s anti-media rhetoric is dangerous. It undermines public trust and confidence in journalism; it provides cover to dictators and autocrats around the world; and it inspires assorted cranks who have taken action including threatening to shoot up The Boston Globe newsroom and sending mail bombs to CNN.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-real-threat-to-press-freedom-is-prosecuting-leakers/