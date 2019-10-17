The State of Information in Global Newsrooms: Tools and Tech on the Rise, but Digital Not the Answer to Everything
Newsrooms and journalists have been making greater use of digital tools in order to confront the biggest challenges the industry faces, according to a new report by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) published yesterday (16 October 2019).
The State of Technology in Global Newsrooms 2019 is based on responses from more than 4,100 newsroom managers and journalists from 149 countries across eight global regions.