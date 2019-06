In 2011, the Argus Leader, a newspaper in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was at work on a project about access to food and potential fraud in the food stamp program, which retailers administer in cooperation with the government. Jonathan Ellis, a reporter at the paper, requested data from the Department of Agriculture, which runs the program at the federal level, under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-supreme-court-stamps-on-freedom-of-information/