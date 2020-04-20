The Tow Center COVID-19 Newsletter: Is the Media the Mirror or the Antidote?

Amid this pandemic, publishers face a daunting task in a drastically altered world. Revenue has dropped sharply as small businesses, having closed or lost customers to shelter-in-place rules, pull their advertising. The work of journalism itself has shifted, as reporters lose face-to-face contact with their editors and their sources. And misinformation about the virus, its spread, its potential cures, and protests against shelter-in-place orders, demands ever-greater vigilance.