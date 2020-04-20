Coronavirus Government News Newsletter News 

The U.S. Tried to Teach China a Lesson About the Media. It Backfired.

Ben Smith | New York Times   April 20, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is better known for yelling at journalists than consoling them.

But when Mr. Pompeo got on the phone with the publishers of The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on March 21, he said he was there to offer help, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call. And he acknowledged that the Trump administration’s latest shot at China had been, if not wrong, poorly timed.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *