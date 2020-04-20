The U.S. Tried to Teach China a Lesson About the Media. It Backfired.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is better known for yelling at journalists than consoling them.
But when Mr. Pompeo got on the phone with the publishers of The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on March 21, he said he was there to offer help, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call. And he acknowledged that the Trump administration’s latest shot at China had been, if not wrong, poorly timed.Read More