The Wall Street Journal Aims for a Younger Audience with Noted, an Instagram-Heavy News and Culture Magazine

The Wall Street Journal has been previewing Noted, a monthly digital “news and culture” magazine for 18- to 34-year-olds, for the past couple of months, and on Tuesday it officially launched. Noted, whose tagline is “For you. With you. By you,” is a push to attract younger audiences to the Journal, and it’ll be published across platforms, with a section front on WSJ.com but also with content on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.