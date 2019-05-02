News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post Adds One Free Press Coalition to Press Freedom Partnership

Press Release | Washington Post  May 2, 2019

The Washington Post today announced the addition of the One Free Press Coalition to the Press Freedom Partnership. The One Free Press Coalition is comprised of more than 30 national and international media organizations that use their collective platforms to call attention to press freedom issues, including The Associated Press, BuzzFeed, Deutsche Welle, Financial Times, Forbes, HuffPost, WIRED and more.

