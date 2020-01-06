News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership Expands to Include International Press Institute and National Press Club

Press Release | Washington Post   January 6, 2020

The Washington Post today announced the addition of the International Press Institute and the National Press Club to its Press Freedom Partnership. IPI and NPC join a global group of partner organizations including Committee to Protect Journalists, International Women’s Media Foundation, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, One Free Press Coalition, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Reporters Without Borders.

