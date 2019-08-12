The Washington Post Released the DEA’s Data on Pain Pills. Here’s What Local Journalists Are Using It For.

On July 18, The Washington Post made publicly accessible part of a Drug Enforcement Administration database that tracked the path of every pain pill sold in the United States between 2006 and 2012. Since then, we have registered more than 38,000 downloads of the data, in whole or in part, and over 550 messages from local journalists, educators, researchers, federal and local government workers, health-care professionals, volunteers, advocates and citizens.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-washington-post-released-the-deas-data-on-pain-pills-heres-what-local-journalists-are-using-it-for/