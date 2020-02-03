News Newsletter News 

The Washington Post Unveils New Data-Driven Strategy for 2020 Coverage

Press Release | Washington Post  February 3, 2020

The Washington Post today announced new data-driven initiatives to enhance its award-winning political reporting and analysis, giving readers the most comprehensive and insightful coverage of the 2020 presidential race. Working together, The Post’s politics and engineering teams will be rolling out features that will expand the breadth of reporting about voters across the country, give readers faster results on election nights…

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *