The Wire China is a New Journalism-and-Data Business Hoping to Help Unlock the Country for Others

Breaking stories about corruption takes a lot of careful research and patience. If you’re reporting on the shadowy business dealings of high-ranking officials in China, that type of investigative journalism also takes a fair amount of courage.

David Barboza would know. While serving as The New York Times’ Shanghai bureau chief, Barboza won one Pulitzer Prize for exposing corruption by Chinese officials and another, as part of a team at the Times, for explanatory journalism on Apple’s business practices in 2013. The prize committee cited his “well-documented work published in the face of heavy pressure from the Chinese officials.”