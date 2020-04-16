There are so Many Coronavirus Myths That Even Snopes Can’t Keep Up

The people wanted to know: Did self-described psychic Sylvia Browne predict the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in her 2008 book? So they turned to the place one goes to find the answers to such questions: Snopes.com.

The Internet’s original myth-busters tackled this query on March 4, and the resulting post became one of the site’s most-read pieces that month, along with a look into whether the Trump administration actually fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 and the one about whether Costco truly issued a toilet paper recall.