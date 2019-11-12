News Newsletter News 

There is a Growing Tribe of Truth Warriors Fighting False News in India

Syed Nazakat and Surabhi Malik | Poynter   November 12, 2019
Viral hoaxes about local politicians, false information about medicine and rumors of child kidnapping have always been tough stories for journalists to cover in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populated state.

But some months ago, after witnessing several cases of violence due to such rumors, Meera Devi, a local reporter from a community media outlet called Khabar Lahariya, decided to bring about a change in the heart of India’s Hindi-speaking belt.

