A cluster of bookish Seattleites dodged winter raindrops on Feb. 5 and filed into the cozy confines of the Fireside Room in the stately Hotel Sorrento. Settling into wingback chairs and squeezing together on couches, the eager readers ordered drinks and hors d’oeuvres off a checklist while a baby grand piano played softly in the background. They opened their books and devoured pages. Silently.