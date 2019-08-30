Thirty Newsrooms Around the World Will Join Forces to Mark World News Day on Sept. 28
Newsrooms participating in the World News Day (WND) campaign will tell the stories behind the reports and features that made an impact in the past year, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how these were put together.
These range from reports that exposed corruption and scams, to issues being neglected by society or systems not working to deliver services as well as insights on people and events shaping the course of current affairs.
