This Service Will Check Your Coronavirus Reporting Stats for Free

Coronavirus reporting is profoundly driven by numbers. Tests administered, cases diagnosed, deaths attributed; doubling speed, growth curves, R 0 ; county data, state data, national data.

It’s a lot. And as efforts to collect and organize this data—released under different standards and methods from jurisdiction to jurisdiction— have shown, the numbers don’t always say what you think they say.

And some reporters not used to doing this much math might want the help of someone more experienced—someone who can provide guidance and give that spreadsheet a second look.