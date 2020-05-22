Thought Leaders Weigh in on the Post Pandemic Advertising and Media Landscape
The COVID-19 pandemic will change a number of businesses including advertising and media. Not since World War II ended 75 years ago, has there been such disruption on a global scale. In the years ahead, there will be references to a pre-pandemic and post-pandemic world. With that in mind, I asked a group of industry thought leaders on what advertising, media and consumer behavior will look like post-pandemic. Here’s what they said.Read More